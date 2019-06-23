MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A volunteer for Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District DFL committee has resigned after posting a tweet in which he suggested Marines are murderers.
The state DFL Party said Laine Scheuble resigned Friday.
Scheuble had been responding to a tweet by Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, who congratulated his son for becoming a Marine. The Star Tribune reports that a Twitter user named Laine wrote: “Can’t wait to hear about all the Iranian civilians he murdered.”
The state DFL Party called Scheuble’s tweet “reprehensible.”
Scheuble did not return a Twitter message seeking comment.
Days earlier, a state DFL Party staff member referred to a new Navy ship as a “murder boat.” Gov. Tim Walz condemned that tweet and Will Davis was removed as deputy communications director, but remains as research director.
The Republican Party of Minnesota condemned the posts.
