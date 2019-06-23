  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Good Fight
    9:00 PMThe Good Fight
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    11:05 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Des Moines, Flash Flooding, Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Heavy rains caused flash flooding in the Des Moines area Saturday night, and the forecast calls for more rain Sunday.

The National Weather Service says 2.5 inches of rain fell at the Des Moines airport, but more than 4 inches of rain fell on parts of the Des Moines area Saturday night. A flood watch has been issued for the area on Sunday.

Rescuers had to help several people who became stuck in their cars after the water rose around them, and at least one car caught fire after an electrical wire fell on it.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.