MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was pulled from the Mississippi River Sunday evening, and is currently recovering.
According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, the Hennepin County Water Patrol was dispatched to the river near the Stone Arch Bridge after a fisher pulled a man out of the water.
It’s not clear how the man ended up in the river.
Authorities said he was conscious, breathing and alert. He was transported to Hennepin Healthcare for evaluation.
The man was not immediately identified.