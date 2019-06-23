Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Xcel Energy is reporting that more than 5,000 customers in western St. Paul are currently without power.
Their outage map shows that a number of customers south of Interstate 94 along the Snelling Avenue corridor do not have power.
Roughly half are expected to have power restored before 8:30 p.m., while the other half should have it restored by 10:30 p.m.
Xcel Energy did not immediately say what the cause of the outages was.
