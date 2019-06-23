MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Among those celebrating at the Twin Cities Pride Festival and parade today were many families with gay moms and dads– and their children.

But the road to becoming a parent for gay couples remains difficult, even for those trying to adopt or take in foster kids.

Gay marriage became legal in Minnesota in 2013 and in the whole U.S. in 2015. But hurdles continue for gay couples hoping to have families.

Take the case of lesbian couples in Minnesota. If one of them gives birth she is, according to state law, automatically considered a mother. The other woman is not legally considered a mom. So some women are choosing to give their family extra protection by having the non-birth mother adopt the baby.

With adoptions and fostering, LGBTQ moms and dads face both quiet and brazen discrimination. Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is sponsoring a bill with a goal to end that.

In the late 1990s Craig and her then-partner faced major hurdles in the adoption of their son. Craig was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“For me, this is about making sure that every family that is a loving family has an opportunity to adopt. We shouldn’t be discriminated against just because I happen to be married to a woman,” Craig said.

After a three year battle, the couple was able to keep their son Josh, who last fall made a campaign video supporting his family. Craig and her wife Cheryl have four sons and live in Minnesota’s second congressional district. Craig is the first gay mom ever elected to the U.S. Congress.