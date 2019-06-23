  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMWCCO 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eric Giese, Local TV, Mount Pleasant, Tyrese West, Wisconsin

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have identified the Mount Pleasant police officer who shot and killed an 18-year-old man earlier this month.

The state Department of Justice says in a release that Sgt. Eric Giese, a 12-year-veteran of the force, fatally shot Tyrese West, of Racine, on June 15. Giese has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in a fatal officer-involved shooting.

The Racine Police Department, which is handling the investigation, said earlier that the officer attempted to make contact with West when West fled on a bicycle. Following a short pursuit, Giese saw that West was armed. Less-lethal force was unsuccessful and West ignored the officer’s commands before Giese fired.

Lifesaving measures failed. A handgun was recovered from the scene, which is just a few blocks south of Racine.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.