Filed Under:Pelican Rapids, State Patrol

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a two-vehicle crash that injured five people near Pelican Rapids.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck failed to yield the right-of-way at Highway 59 at about 9 p.m. Sunday when it pulled in front of an SUV and collided with it.

KFGO-AM reports Four people in the SUV suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital in Detroit Lakes. The pickup’s driver was taken to a hospital in Fergus Falls but was not seriously injured.

Authorities have not said whether the pickup driver will face charges.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.