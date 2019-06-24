Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Elvis Costello and the Imposters announced Monday they’ll head out on a solo headlining tour across the country, including a stop at Minneapolis’ State Theatre.
The “Just Trust” tour will make its way to Minneapolis on Nov. 23. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They’ll be available at elviscostello.com.
For more information, visit the band’s website.