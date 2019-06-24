Filed Under:Dan Corr


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for expenses after a man was hit and killed by a Northstar Train in Fridley last week.

Dann Corr was on his bike last Thursday when he was struck by the commuter train.

He has three children and four grandsons. Corr’s family says he loved working out and working on his cars.

A GoFundMe has been set up in his name to help his family pay for the funeral expenses.

