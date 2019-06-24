MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump has given lawmakers a two-week deadline to come up with an immigration plan, or he says he’ll carryout his nationwide deportation raid.
Immigration authorities were expected to target more than 2,000 undocumented families across the country this weekend. The policy planned to target undocumented migrants who either missed a court hearing or had already received a deportation order.
The President said Democrats must come up with changes to asylum laws or ICE will conduct mass roundups. It’s unlikely Congress can find a solution on asylum in two weeks but there is a bipartisan agreement on a $4.5 billion humanitarian aid package for the border that’s expected to get a vote this week.
The back-and-forth this weekend sent thousands of Minnesota families scrambling. While Minneapolis and St. Paul were not named in the list of 10 metro areas ICE was set to target, the uncertainty is still being felt in much smaller cities across the state.
The Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota has established a free helpline.
To see the dates and times representatives will be available, click here.