SEVERE WEATHERA severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Nobles and Rock Counties in MN until 3:30 p.m.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brad Hunt, Minnesota Wild


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild defenseman Brad Hunt has agreed to a two-year contract worth $1.4 million.

Hunt had five points in 29 games with the Wild last season after coming over from Vegas in a midseason trade.

The 30-year-old Hunt, a native of British Columbia who played at Bemidji State, has 39 points in 128 career NHL games with five teams.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.