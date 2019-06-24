  • WCCO 4On Air

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of an 11-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a week in the Wisconsin River in the Wisconsin Dells.

Adams County Sheriff Brent York says the body of Jamison Owen Dean Miller was found around 7:30 a.m. Monday near the Kilbourn Dam. The rural Grand Marsh boy had been missing since he went underwater while swimming with family on June 18 and didn’t resurface.

The dam is just downriver from the area where Jamison went missing.

Search crews used sonar units and remote-controlled devices during search. York said on Sunday that the search would be scaled back, with diving operations suspended, but crews remained on the river.

Friends and family held a vigil for Jamison on Saturday.

