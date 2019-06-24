Filed Under:Fishing Incident, Norm Coleman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — He’s fighting cancer, but former U.S. Senator Norm Coleman says he dodged a different danger this weekend.

On Facebook, he wrote that he was broadsided by another fishing boat on Lake Ada in Northern Minnesota Saturday morning. In his post, you can see the big dent and damage to his boat.

Coleman said he was tossed into the water, he was wearing an auto-inflate life fest, which worked.

Coleman’s been fighting throat and neck cancer since 2015 and said the experience “was a powerful reminder that we don’t totally control our destiny.”

