(credit: Paynesville Police Department)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Paynesville say a man facing a criminal sexual conduct charge is missing.
According to police, Steven Row, 50, was last seen on May 23 at his residence in Paynesville. Neighbors said Row left in his work truck, which is a blue 2005 Chevrolet 2500HD with the Minnesota license plate MAE592.
Row currently has a warrant for his arrest on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Police say it appears he has been searching information on suicide.
Anyone with information on Row’s location should call Paynesville police at 320-243-3434.