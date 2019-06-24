



Police in the north metro are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who was involved in an attempted abduction/assault on a Coon Rapids bike trail last Friday.

Officers were called to the area of Coon Rapids Boulevard and Coon Rapids Boulevard Extension just after 9 a.m.

A 16-year-old girl says she was riding her skateboard on a walking path when a man grabbed her, pulled her into the woods, sprayed her with a self-defense chemical, then tried to attack her.

The girl screamed and kicked and fought off the man, who subsequently ran away. Multiple law enforcement agencies, a drone and a police K-9 officer searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect. The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and released to her parents.

Below is an excerpt of the 911 call placed moments after the incident:

911 – Okay, I’ve got police on the way. What, what happened on the bicycle path?

Female Caller – I was skating and this guy like literally grabbed me and pulled me into the

woods.

911 – Okay, all right, all right.

Female Caller – He had an Adidas sweater on with black pants.

911 – Okay. All right and then you got away from him? Is that correct?

Female Caller – Yeah, I punched him in his head.

911 – All right, okay, so you don’t know who, who it was right?

Female Caller – Un huh.

****PUBLIC ASSISTANCE REQUESTED IN ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION/ASSAULT CASE***

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the suspect is a white male in his mid-30s with black hair, a slight beard and a thin frame. He was wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with grey sleeves, and dark sweat pants.

“Most assaults are by acquaintances, people that know each other, so this is very, very rare. In recent memory, we have had nothing like this occur in our community,” Police Captain Tom Hawley said. “My thoughts are I’d like to catch this guy and get him in custody.”

The Coon Rapids Police Department says as of Monday, they are currently following up on more than one hundred leads.

If you may know or think you may know the identity of the suspect, please call Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212.