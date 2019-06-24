  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Ap, John Hetland, Local TV, Racine, Wisconsin

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin authorities searching for the suspect who killed a Racine officer who was trying to stop an armed robbery are getting more help from businesses to increase the reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Authorities were offering more than $75,000 as of Monday for any tips leading to the capture and conviction of the suspect who killed officer John Hetland. The Journal Times reports the reward was $42,000 Friday.

Hetland was off-duty when he was fatally shot about 9:40 p.m. on June 17 when he tried to intervene in an armed robbery at Teezers Bar and Grill. Authorities say Hetland jumped over the bar and confronted a masked, armed man when he was shot.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

