MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s day one of soccer camp, and already the kids are having a ball.

“Half the kids are already asking me about teams and what teams do I like, and it makes them—it brings more awareness to the sport,” Faydane Ouro-Akondo, a Sanneh Foundation Camp coach. “The more little kids we can teach how to play, the more popular the game will keep growing and growing.”

The Sanneh Foundation’s goal is to support youth development in diverse Twin Cities communities.

“They’re trying to build the kids up and learn skills while having fun,” said Jenna Delaney, a camper’s mother. “I love that the coaches are mostly teenagers who are learning how to be coaches, and I think that’s important.”

“Let’s do two things I like. I like playing with kids and I like playing soccer so I might as well join it. Loved it ever since,” Ouro-Akondo said.

To say it is successful would be an understatement. But don’t take my word for it.

“It’s really fun. We get to– I made a lot of new friends,” Briana Reinoso said.

“Me too,” Isaac Reinoso said.

“I’m learning a pullback. It’s when you put your foot on top of the ball and then you pull it back, and whichever foot you’re using, you turn that way,” camper Thiago Delaney said.

You never know– this might be the future of United States soccer right here.