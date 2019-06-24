Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A visitor to the University of Minnesota Medical Center had their backpack stolen by two people Monday night, campus police say. The victim fell in the stairwell after the suspects forcibly grabbed the backpack around 6:10 p.m. Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.
Police describe the suspects as two men in their early 20s. The first suspect is approximately 5’7″, bald, and wore a black shirt, black shorts and sandals. Police say the second suspect is around 6 feet tall and was wearing blue jogging pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call UMN police at (612) 624-COPS and use the reference case number UM-2019-182897.