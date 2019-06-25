  • WCCO 4On Air

POLSON, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of three people who died in a two-vehicle collision in northwestern Montana.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 66-year-old Audrey Moran of Polson died along with David and Benjamin Temte — 20-year-old twins from Bloomington, Minnesota.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the car with the Minnesota men inside left U.S. Highway 93 south of Ronan and hit a guardrail Monday morning before colliding head-on with a car driven by Moran.

Dordt University in Iowa said Tuesday that David Temte was a junior on the school’s track and cross country teams and was part of a relay team that won an NAIA national championship in May. The university said he and his twin brother, Ben, died in a crash in Montana.

