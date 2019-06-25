Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The average commute time in Minnesota is just under 24 minutes.
That’s according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau, which breaks down average reported commute times by ZIP code.
The Minnesota ZIP codes with the lowest commute times are near Morris (10 minutes), International Falls (11.7 minutes), Marshall (12.4 minutes), Wheaton (12.8 minutes), and Duluth’s Endion neighborhood (13.3 minutes).
The longest average commute times were reported in ZIP codes near Isanti (37.4 minutes), Stanchfield (37.4 minutes), Zimmerman (37), Ogilvie (36.6 minutes) and Cedar (35 minutes).