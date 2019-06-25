Comments
Title: Chief Photographer
Department: News
Date: 6/25/2019
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Talented photojournalist and creative coach to lead our team of photographers at Minnesota’s Most Watched station.
- Be the expert on visually appealing and meaningful shooting as well as dynamic audio and lighting.
- Work with managers, assignment desk, producers and reporters to effectively enterprise stories as well as cover weather, breaking and general news across our TV and digital platforms.
- Set the bar for outstanding visual, emotional storytelling and dynamic live shots — train and mentor the photographers and MMJ’s who fall short on goals.
- Offer nonstop feedback to photographers and editors; including one-on-one story critiques.
- Assist in logistics and planning for remote events and stations events.
- Uphold journalistic, ethical and professional standards consistent with company policies & values.
- Manage scheduling and time sheets for the photographers/editors.
- Collaborate with the News Operations Manager on equipment purchases, fleet management and repairs.
- Run and maintain live equipment (microwave, satellite trucks and Dejero/Live-U backpacks).
- Other duties as assigned by the News Director.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Strong communication and organizational skills.
- Operating proficiency of Sony XDCAM, Panasonic P-2 or similar ENG Systems as well as drones, non-linear editing on FCP X, Avid or a similar system,
- Must be physically able to carry, shoulder and shoot with a broadcast ENG camera (25 lbs. or more), as well as carry support equipment (i.e., tripod, lights, etc.).Ability to troubleshoot, problem solve and thrive under pressure, attacking deadlines and decisions calmly & swiftly.
- Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work with a diverse staff
- Available to work any shift required in a 24/7 newsroom including weekends & evenings.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, Communications or related field.
- 1-3 years in a medium or large market.
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.