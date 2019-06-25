Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After Derrick Rose scored a career-high 50 points in a Halloween night game against the Utah Jazz, he broke down in the post-game interview.
Overcome with emotion, the former MVP said he “worked his a– off” to perform at that elite level and recover from multiple knee surgeries.
Everyone at Target Center knew it was a powerful moment, and the NBA agreed. On Monday night, Rose won the NBA Moment of the Year Award.
Following the October game, in which Rose carried the wolves to a 128-125 victory over Utah, stars around the league, such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry, paid tribute to Rose.
Rose was the league MVP in 2011, when he played for the Chicago Bulls. He is an NBA free agent this offseason.