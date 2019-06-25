Comments
Title: Executive Producer (Evening)
Department: News
Date: 6/25/2019
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Oversee strategy and execution of evening news on all platforms.
- Motivate our team to create unique, visual, emotional and compelling content.
- Lead aggressive coverage of all breaking news and weather events.
- Review and copy edit news scripts to ensure accuracy, quality and compliance with all FCC requirements.
- Guide evening promotions strategy ahead of the 10 p.m. newscast.
- Collaborate with other news managers to keep content consistent between all dayparts.
- Understand brand and manage broadcast and digital platforms so product is consistent with the brand.
- Use social media and digital tools to research, discover and distribute content.
- Coach and inspire on-air talent, producers and photographers to work and collaborate well.
- Hold regular critique and feedback sessions.
- Work with News Director and Assistant News Director to own all station events and community outreach projects.
- Complete additional duties as assigned by News Director.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as a producer or 3 years’ experience as a news manager in a Top 25 market.
- Must understand the power of Minnesota sports; managing our team of sports storytellers and any specials.
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism or Communications.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Results-oriented leader with strong organizational and communication skills.
- Cool under pressure.
- A risk taker who thrives off innovation.
- A mentor who listens and inspires a team.
