MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Local Organizing Committee announced Tuesday the 2019 Men’s NCAA Final Four tournament generated $143 million of economic impact for the state over the April 5-8 championship weekend.
“2019 Final Four was a fantastic opportunity for our city and region to welcome fans from near and far to experience what is special about Minnesota,” Kate Mortenson, president and CEO of the MLOC said.
In addition to economic impact, a study conducted pre- and post-event by Nielson Sports says pride in the region is up 22% since December of 2017. Attendance at all of the events reached 400,000 people.
“The Final Four was such a tremendous experience for our downtown and local business owners as we welcomed hoops fans nationally and internationally into our city,” said Steve Cramer, president & CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council. “Our businesses were packed, the atmosphere in our downtown streets was fantastic, and we once again showcased that Minneapolis can play host to the biggest events on the world’s stage.”
The three Final Four games were held at U.S. Bank Stadium, while other events and activities spanned the Minneapolis Convention Center, Nicollet Mall and The Armory.