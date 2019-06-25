  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sheriffs say a motorcyclist was shot in Carver County Tuesday night, Chief Kamerund with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office said. The 40-year-old motorcyclist from Minneapolis was struck by a stray bullet likely from a nearby shooting range during a target practice.

The office says a short time later, the man was able to stop his motorcycle. He was traveling southwest on County Road 40 near Homestead Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown. Kamerund says no charges are pending and an investigation has begun.

The office reminds people to be aware of their target and what is beyond it when practicing with a firearm of other weapon.

 

