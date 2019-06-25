  • WCCO 4On Air

(credit: Mystic Lake)


It’s the pinnacle of summer in the U.S.—and we’ve got the party to match! Celebrate the red, white and blue with G.B. Leighton, food trucks, cold drinks and summer sweets. Cap off the night with the best fireworks show around. Or, let that be just the beginning.

Thursday, July 4 • Starting at 5 pm
Fireworks at 10 pm
Free Admission
Outdoors at Mystic Lake

Lineup
Sunshine Committee │5:30 pm
G.B. Leighton │7 pm
Deejay St.Joel │ Playing throughout the night
Fireworks │ 10 pm

Click here for more information.

