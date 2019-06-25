(credit: Jupiter Images)


Join St. Jude friends and supporters for the eighth annual St. Jude Theatre of Dreams. This family-focused event celebrates the theatre and the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving children.® Enjoy a premier performance of Roald Dahl’sWilly Wonka, by Stages Theatre Company, along with special kid activities, cocktails and dinner. Be inspired by a St. Jude patient speaker and our signature Give to Live event. All proceeds from this family-friendly evening will help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Click here for more.

