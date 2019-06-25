Comments
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Great Minnesota Get-Together is fast approaching and State Fair officials are looking to hire for more than 500 positions.
To fill those jobs, people are encouraged to attend a job fair that will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at the fairgrounds. Applicants can arrive to the Progress Center beginning at 3 p.m. Anyone in line by 7:45 p.m. will be able to participate.
Open positions include ticket selling, ticket taking, parking, food service, rides and games, barn attendants and more. Wages range between $9.86 and $11 per hour, and all hired employees will receive free fair admission.
Officials encourage job seekers to register online before arriving to the job fair.
For more information about the job fair, visit the State Fair’s website.