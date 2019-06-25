MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspect has been identified in the murder of a well-known artist and community activist who was found dead inside her north Minneapolis home in 2015.

On Tuesday afternoon, Minneapolis police and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference to provide an update on the case.

There, officials said that 18-year-old male suspect has been identified, arrested and charged in connection to the crime. Officials said because he was 14 years old at the time of the incident, the process begins in juvenile court, and he has not been identified.

The proceedings of the trial will remain private unless the judge orders that the suspect be certified to stand trial as an adult.

The suspect’s first court appearance was Tuesday afternoon.

On July 16, 2015, police were called to Susan Spiller’s home on the 5100 block of Dupont Avenue for a welfare check.

They found Spiller’s body, along with signs of forced entry.

Shortly after her death, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said she died of “complex homicidal violence.”

Spiller was a well-known artist and activist in the Twin Cities, serving on the board of the Lind-Bohanon Neighborhood Association and Northside Arts Collective. She was primarily a glass artist.

