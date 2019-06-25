MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Move over Amazon Prime Day, Target is having a two-day sale of its own.
The Minneapolis-based retailer is competing with Amazon by having their sale during Prime Day.
Despite Amazon’s name, that sale actually lasts 48 hours, kicking off on Monday, July 15. Unlike Amazon, Target’s online sale does not require a membership to participate.
“This year, we’re giving guests more discounts across even more of our assortment with two days to save on hundreds of thousands of items and offering the best options in retail for delivery and pick up on their terms, including same-day,” said Mark Tritton, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Target.
Both Amazon and Target are offering exclusive promotions during their sales.
Target Deal Days begins Monday, July 15 and lasts through July 16.