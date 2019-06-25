Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Westbound interstate 94 will close between Western Avenue and Highway 280 in St. Paul over the weekend, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said. The stretch of highway will be resurfaced starting at 10 p.m. this Friday and ramps will close at 9 p.m. MnDOT says both the road and ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 1.
Over the weekend, westbound drivers can follow the detour via I-35E North, Highway 36 West, and Highway 280 South. Drivers should give themselves additional time to reach their destinations, MnDOT says.
Eastbound I-94 will remain open through the weekend but will undergo repairs in September. You can visit MnDOT’s website for more information or call 511 for updated road information.