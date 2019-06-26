Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that they will (once again) be closing a portion of Interstate 35W over the weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that they will (once again) be closing a portion of Interstate 35W over the weekend.
The stretch between Highway 62 and Interstate 94 will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday, to be reopened by 5 a.m. Monday, July 1.
Also, MnDOT announced that Lake Street will be closed between First Avenue and Third Avenue during the same stretch of time.
Also connected to this project, eastbound Interstate 94 between I-394 and I-35W will be closed overnight Monday, July 1 into Tuesday, July 2.
Click here for more details surrounding this and other MnDOT projects in the metro area.