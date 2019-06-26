  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minnesota Department Of Transportation, Road Construction


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that they will (once again) be closing a portion of Interstate 35W over the weekend.

The stretch between Highway 62 and Interstate 94 will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday, to be reopened by 5 a.m. Monday, July 1.

Also, MnDOT announced that Lake Street will be closed between First Avenue and Third Avenue during the same stretch of time.

Also connected to this project, eastbound Interstate 94 between I-394 and I-35W will be closed overnight Monday, July 1 into Tuesday, July 2.

Click here for more details surrounding this and other MnDOT projects in the metro area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.