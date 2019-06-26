Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A projected record-breaking number of Americans are planning to travel over the July 4 holiday this year.
According to AAA, nearly 49 million people will travel by car, plane, bus and train to celebrate Independence Day. AAA predicts those traveling by car will face the most congestion on July 3 in metro areas, where some commutes could be delayed as much as four times their normal commute. AAA says 41.4 million Americans will hit the road, which is up 4.3% from last year.
Lower gas prices could be the motivating factor behind the choice to road trip. Costs nationally are at $2.68, and expected to drop even more heading further into summer.