



Senior dance captain Kaylyn Rosewell wears her scars proudly as a reminder she is lucky to be alive.

“It’s amazing that I’m here today, standing,” Rosewell said.

At her year-end dance performance, the 16-year-old went into cardiac arrest during a costume change offstage. Two parents gave her CPR and shocks from an AED before paramedics arrived.

“I’m happy that I was at the dance recital, because if I was at home, I probably wouldn’t be here today,” Rosewell said.

She was in the hospital for two weeks and had two major surgeries. A permanent defibrillator is now in her chest. And less than a month later, she’s back in the studio.

Rosewell can’t dance yet, but she was right there on the sidelines coaching her team in their final rehearsal for nationals.

They’ll be wearing special shirts this year in her honor.

“It’s a little emotional without her, but knowing she’s going to be there watching will help us,” Sophia Peterson, Rosewell’s co-captain said.

It was just this year that Larkin Dance Studio got an AED on site. Rosewell says she hopes her story encourages others to take CPR and AED training — like her parents did immediately after her scare.

Doctors discovered Rosewell had a displaced artery and an abnormal heart rhythm. She’s still having tests done to determine why exactly her heart doesn’t function normally.