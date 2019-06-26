Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Elm Creek Boulevard was closed Wednesday morning at the Highway 610 intersection in Maple Grove.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Elm Creek Boulevard was closed Wednesday morning at the Highway 610 intersection in Maple Grove.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a crash happened around 5 a.m. Traffic cameras show a heavy police presence in the area.
MnDOT says officials will be reconstructing the crash, so the intersection could be closed well into the morning.
This story will be updated. Check back for more.