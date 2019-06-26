SEVERE T-STORM WATCHFillmore, Houston, and Winona counties until 7 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was a big surprise for the patients at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital Wednesday.

Dancers with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society created a flash mob experience on the lawn for the Subaru Loves to Care event.

“The fact that we got to do a flash mob today and break up the monotony of the day in the hospital, that was kind of our goal so to make them smile for a second and give them something fun to look forward to today,” Shannon Blake, with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, said.

The message at the flash mob was simple: “No One Fights Alone.” Madison Behl and her mother were surprised by the performance.

“It’s very hard to see your child go through something like this, and we do everything that we can to make sure that she stays positive and on the up-and-up, but there’s times when we need it ourselves, to bring that positivity back,” Melissa Behl said.

After the show, patients and families got some gifts along with cozy blankets.

