MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the hours before taking on the Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is getting a haircut.

“I’ve gone up and down a couple times between Triple-A and here, and whenever I come up I always try to get an Andy Fade cut,” Cave said.

His barber’s name is Andy Duran, but the Twins know their team barber as “Andy Fade.”

“I try to be here all home stands, so you come to the field, get these guys ready, make them look good for the game,” Duran said.

Duran is from Rochester, New York, and was born in the Dominican Republic. He came up in Triple-A baseball.

“I made my way up here just like a player [laughs]!” Duran said. “Making a good relationship with the guys, with the team, you know. Doing what you’ve got to do. That’s the key,” Duran said.

A man who cares about his hair, or his beard, is loyal to his barber.

“They get called up and they was like, ‘Hey, you want to come into Minneapolis?’ I’m like, ‘For sure, let’s do it,’ you know. So that’s how everything started, like, in 2014, around there,” Duran said.

You earn that loyalty when you’re good at what you do.

“There’s times where I’m in Triple-A, you know, I keep trying to hold off. Like, if I get the call up soon, how long can I hold off on this haircut so I can see Andy up there?” Cave said.

“You know, I don’t even ask him what he wants. I already know his style, what he wants,” Duran said. “Some of them the signs, like little lines and stuff like that, so you know, I do it all.”

Sure, Duran gets paid for these sweet fades, but there’s more.

“It’s nice when you see yourself on camera and you see yourself, you’re looking good, you know. I like when I do my job and I look at it on TV and I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, it came out perfect, you know, it came out good,’” Duran said. “I like that. That’s me. Everyone. Not just Cave [laughs]!”

It’s easier to play well when you’ve got a guy like Duran in your clubhouse.

“He makes me look like a different guy. I got all these grays in my hair, he makes it look good,” Cave said. “I’m definitely not dyeing it. I’m rolling with it.”

