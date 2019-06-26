



A historic church in downtown Minneapolis is facing the possibility that it and its pastor will be kicked out of their denomination for supporting the LGBTQ community.

At its annual meeting this week, leaders in the Evangelical Covenant Church will vote on whether to boot First Covenant Church of Minneapolis out of its church roster.

The involuntary removal of First Covenant and Pastor Dan Collison would be “unprecedented” in the denomination’s nearly 135-year history, according to an open letter from the Minneapolis church.

The tension between First Covenant and the denomination stems from disagreements in relation to human sexuality and allowing pastors to officiate same-sex marriages.

Since Collison came to pastor First Covenant a decade ago, the Minneapolis church, which was founded 145 years ago, has moved to explicitly welcome members of the LGBTQ community.

According to the church’s “Love All” statement, it allows LGBTQ persons to serve in ministry and leadership roles as well as enjoy “full pastoral care,” which includes services for weddings, funerals and baptism.

The Star Tribune reports that Collison is pushing for his church to have the “freedom to disagree.”

“This is a denomination that has always given one another freedom to disagree, even on stated positions,” he told the newspaper. “We’re asking for equal treatment.”

On its website, Evangelical Covenant says that the discussion on whether to remove First Covenant from its roster is part of the denomination’s effort to define itself.

“[T]he ECC has only ever held one position on human sexuality and has only ever prohibited officiating at same sex weddings,” the denomination’s website says, noting that it treats all people with dignity.

The Evangelical Covenant Church’s annual meeting is being held in Omaha, Nebraska, from Thursday to Saturday.

During the meeting, leaders in the denomination will discuss and vote on whether to remove First Covenant from the roster and defrock Collison for being “out of harmony” with denomination policy. Collison will be in attendance.