  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Iowa, Sex Trafficking, Terrance Nordwall
File photo of a gavel (Credit: Getty Images)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 50-year-old registered sex offender in Minnesota faces federal charges after being accused of traveling to Iowa to have sex with minors.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa say Terrance Nordwall has been charged with attempted sex trafficking of children, attempted enticement of minors and traveling for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct. He was charged in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

Prosecutors say Nordwall tried to solicit and entice two people he believed were under 18 to engage in prostitution and that he traveled across a state line in April to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Nordwall was convicted in Minnesota in 2004 of three counts of child sexual conduct and one count of having child pornography.

If convicted of the latest charges, Nordwall faces up to life in prison.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.