MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While Wednesday afternoon is shaping up to be picture perfect, with sunshine and highs in the 80s, severe storms could develop overnight and rumble over Minnesota Thursday morning.
RELATED: WCCO Weather App
The National Weather Service says much of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, is under a slight rick of severe weather. Risks include large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
The storms are expected to develop first in southwestern Minnesota before moving northeast toward the metro and western Wisconsin.
Severe storms could develop later this evening and move toward east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin after midnight.#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/X9rchgrYCV
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 26, 2019
Forecaster Katie Steiner says the storms look to rumble through the Twin Cities around noontime Thursday and clear out in the early afternoon.
Following the severe weather threat, the first heat wave of the year is expected to fall on Minnesota. Highs this weekend look to climb into the 90s, with heat indexes exceeding 100 degrees.
With the heat will come humidity. Dew points are expected to reach upwards of 70 degrees. Minnesotans haven’t felt such heat since last September.