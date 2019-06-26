Filed Under:Carver, Carver County, Shooting


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Carver County Sheriff’s Office reports the man hit by a stray bullet in Carver, Minnesota Tuesday night is in stable condition.

Police say the man was traveling on his motorcycle on County Road 40 near Homestead Road just after 6 p.m. when he was struck in the chest by what authorities believe was a stray bullet from individuals target shooting at a nearby residence.

The man was able to stop his motorcycle after being shot, and was subsequently transferred to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

Police say they continue to investigate the incident and it is not yet known if anyone will be charged.

