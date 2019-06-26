  • WCCO 4On Air

NEW ULM, Minn. (AP) — The Diocese of New Ulm in Minnesota has reached a $34 million settlement in its bankruptcy case with 93 people who say they were sexually abused by priests and others.

Attorney Jeff Anderson, who represents many of the survivors, says it includes contribution of $8 million from the diocese and its parishes with the rest coming from insurance carriers. If the bankruptcy court approves the plan, the survivors will vote, and then their claims will be evaluated to determine award amounts for the individuals.

Anderson praised the survivors Wednesday for advancing the child protection movement and making their communities safer for kids.

Bishop John LeVoir says the settlement represents the diocese’s commitment to finding a fair resolution for victims and survivors while continuing its ministry in southern and west-central Minnesota.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

