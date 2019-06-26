Filed Under:Body Found, Hudson, Willow River State Park, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in western Wisconsin says a man’s body was found Tuesday afternoon at a campground.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Willow River State Park in Hudson Township, where they found a 40-year-old man’s body outside a camper.

The sheriff’s office says this is believed to be an isolated incident, adding that there is no threat to the public. Investigators are working to determine the man’s cause of death.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of family.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.