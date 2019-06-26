Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in western Wisconsin says a man’s body was found Tuesday afternoon at a campground.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Willow River State Park in Hudson Township, where they found a 40-year-old man’s body outside a camper.
The sheriff’s office says this is believed to be an isolated incident, adding that there is no threat to the public. Investigators are working to determine the man’s cause of death.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of family.