



— It’s the billion-dollar Southwest LRT project versus the newly-named state bee.

Critics of the project say the ongoing construction is a threat to the rusty patched bumble bee. But those in charge of the project say every precaution is being taken to protect the bee.

As the removal of trees along the Southwest LRT route continues, a spokesperson says the Metropolitan Council has taken preemptive moves to protect the rusty patched bumble bee by mowing down potential bee habitats so bees would move elsewhere.

“We mowed down these floral habitats that are in our construction zone to prevent the bee from even showing up,” said Trevor Roy, a spokesperson for the SWLRT.

Critics, like Mary Pattock of the Lakes and Trails Alliance, say that is laughable.

“Suppose we said we’re not making people homeless, we’re just destroying all the affordable housing. That’s what they’re doing to the bees,” Pattock said. “They’re not destroying the bees, but they’re taking down their potential housing.”

SWLRT points to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service survey along the construction route that found no rusty patched bumble bees. But a U.S Fish and Wildlife map shows high potential zones for the bee along the SWLRT route.

Construction of this project coincides with growing concern about the future of the rusty patched bumble bee statewide. Just this past legislative session, lawmakers voted to make the insect the official state bee. The legislature also approved $900,000 in grants to taxpayers to create habitats to protect bees.

Critics are also angry that construction is underway without all of the $2 billion of funding in place. They say the hiring of a lobbyist by Hennepin County and the Met Council for this, and the Blue Line project, is proof funding is on shaky ground

“Why else would they hire a $200,000-a-year lobbyist?” Pattock said.

Those in charge of SWLRT say funding for this project is on schedule, and following the same process as other local LRT lines.

“This project is happening,” Roy said.

The SWLRT is scheduled for completion in 2023.