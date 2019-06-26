MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking for a yummy Italian meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Italian restaurants around Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. Mama’s Pizza
Topping the list is Mama’s Pizza. Located at 961 Rice St. in North End, the Italian and traditional American spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest-rated inexpensive Italian restaurant in Saint Paul, boasting 4.5 stars out of 221 reviews on Yelp.
The menu features four signature pizzas or you can build your own. There’s also ravioli, lasagna, stuffed shells, meatball sandwiches and more.
2. Davanni’s Pizza & Hot Hoagies
Next up is Macalester-Groveland’s Davanni’s Pizza & Hot Hoagies, situated at 41 Cleveland Ave. South. With four stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.
The pizza place was the first to bring New York-style thin crust pizza to the Twin Cities area back in 1975, according to its website. Now there are 21 locations in Minnesota.
3. Carbone’s Pizza
Highland’s Carbone’s Pizza, located at 1698 Randolph Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive Italian spot, which offers pizza, sandwiches and more four stars out of 77 reviews.
On the menu you’ll find spaghetti and meatballs, Italian subs, pizza fries, Italian cheese bread and other favorites. Partake in happy hour Monday-Thursday from 3-6 p.m. and score appetizers, such as garlic knots, mozzarella sticks and meatball dip at a $1 discount.