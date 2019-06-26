Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you had to pick a time in life when you think people are most joyful, what age would you choose?
A survey of Americans shows that people with the greatest amount of joy are older, in every state.
The survey showed people over 60 had a 7.2 out of 10 “joy rating.”
That compared with 6.8 for 18- to 29-year-olds, and 6.6 for people 45 to 60 years old.
However, of the entire pool of those surveyed, 87% said that the world could stand to have more joy in it.