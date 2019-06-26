Filed Under:Happiness, Retirement, Senior Citizens


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you had to pick a time in life when you think people are most joyful, what age would you choose?

A survey of Americans shows that people with the greatest amount of joy are older, in every state.

The survey showed people over 60 had a 7.2 out of 10 “joy rating.”

That compared with 6.8 for 18- to 29-year-olds, and 6.6 for people 45 to 60 years old.

However, of the entire pool of those surveyed, 87% said that the world could stand to have more joy in it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.