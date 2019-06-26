Comments
WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspect believed to have been involved in a shooting in Red Wing Tuesday was arrested Wednesday in Woodbury.
Police say the suspect was apprehended at the Key Inn on Wooddale Drive. Because the suspect was considered dangerous, Washington County SWAT safely evacuated the surrounding rooms and subsequently located the suspect.
Police say no one was harmed during the apprehension, and the suspect was transferred to the Goodhue County Jail.
The status of the shooting victim is currently still unknown.