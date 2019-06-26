Filed Under:Detroit Lakes, Hit And Run, Suspect Sought

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a man operating a utility vehicle in northern Minnesota.

The 27-year-old man was struck in Becker County Monday night in Maple Grove Township and was found unresponsive. He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota where he died on Tuesday. He has not been identified.

Becker County sheriff’s officials say they are looking for the driver of a 1999 Mercury Marquis who fled from the crash.

