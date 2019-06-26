



1. Caffetto Café

Photo: Rick M./Yelp

Spending time in Lowry Hill East? Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a ramen restaurant to a brewery. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lowry Hill East, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is Caffetto Café, a spot to score coffee, tea and more. Located at 708 W. 22nd St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 92 reviews on Yelp.

Grab a kombucha on tap, bakery items, cold press coffee and more. There’s also a variety of pinball machines in the cafe’s basement for enjoyment by all ages.

2. French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

Photo: French Meadow Bakery & Cafe/Yelp

Next up is cafe, New American and brunch spot French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, situated at 2610 Lyndale Ave. South. With 3.5 stars out of 779 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be fairly popular with locals.

The cafe has been serving local, organic and vegetarian and vegan food since 1985, according to its website. You can chow down on items like a tempeh reuben, organic macaroni and cheese, green coconut curry and more while sitting outside on the dog-friendly patio.

3. LynLake Brewery

PHOTO: Mika b./YELP

Brewery LynLake Brewery is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2934 Lyndale Ave. South, four stars out of 115 reviews.

The taproom is located inside a 104-year-old theater and includes a rooftop patio, according to the brewery’s website. The beer selection is constantly rotating to feature seasonal selections and the kitchen is ever-changing too, with different guest chefs and food trucks taking residency every couple months.

4. Common Roots Cafe

Photo: Common Roots Cafe/Yelp

Common Roots Cafe, a cafe, breakfast and New American spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 356 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2558 Lyndale Ave. South to see for yourself.

On the menu, you’ll find Shakshouka, frittata, house-made bagels, free-range turkey burgers, grilled watermelon and more. The cafe uses ingredients from its own garden, which harvests 1,800 pounds of produce a year, according to its website.

5. Tenka Ramen

Photo: Elisha H./Yelp

Check out Tenka Ramen, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score ramen and more at 1404 W. Lake St.

The restaurant specializes in ramen (hence its name), and you can find milk bubble tea, spring rolls, edamame, gyoza and more on the menu.