MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins are getting out the vote, but not in the way you may think. They’re making a big push to grab one or more of the starting spots in the forthcoming All-Star game.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s bomb squad was recruited to show up at Target Field in support of the Twins’ “Bomba Squad.” Major League Baseball’s All-Star voting is now in its final stage.

Four of the finalists who have made it this far are, of course, Twins players.

The players that recieve the most votes at each position will be starters, and all four Twins up for the honor play different positions:

C.J. Cron (1B)

Jorge Polanco (SS)

Nelson Cruz (OF)

Eddie Rosario (DH)

Only four other clubs had more all-star finalists: Astros (7), Braves (7), Cubs (7) and the Yankees (6).

Voting opened at 11 a.m. and will continue through Thursday at 3 p.m.

The Twins play another round against Tampa Bay Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. at Target Field.

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 9 in Cleveland.